2020 Buick Encore
Preferred - Low Mileage
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,257KM
VIN KL4CJESBXLB022838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Android Auto!
With a refined design, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2020 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 20,257 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Oil life monitoring system
Apple CarPlay
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Assist handle, rear
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note tone
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
Restraint provisions, child Isofix 2 point for outboard seating positions only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points for all three seating positions
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Heater, oil pan
Additional Features
SiriusXM
WIFI
Synthetic Leather
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2020 Buick Encore