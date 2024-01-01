$32,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac CT4
SPORT AWD, LOW KM! BOSE, SUNROOF, HUD, LEATHER!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24123
- Mileage 61,553 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!! Compare at over $52,000 brand new!!! This 2020 Cadillac CT4 Sport AWD is FULLY LOADED with everything!! Features include: all wheel drive, leather seats, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bose hi-performance audio system, heads up display, dark finish alloy wheels, red brake calipers, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $256 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Packages
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
