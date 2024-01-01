Menu
<p>WOW!!! Compare at over $52,000 brand new!!! This 2020 Cadillac CT4 Sport AWD is FULLY LOADED with everything!! Features include: all wheel drive, leather seats, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bose hi-performance audio system, heads up display, dark finish alloy wheels, red brake calipers, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $256 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2020 Cadillac CT4

61,553 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac CT4

SPORT AWD, LOW KM! BOSE, SUNROOF, HUD, LEATHER!!

11930951

2020 Cadillac CT4

SPORT AWD, LOW KM! BOSE, SUNROOF, HUD, LEATHER!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DG5RK9L0149044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24123
  • Mileage 61,553 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! Compare at over $52,000 brand new!!! This 2020 Cadillac CT4 Sport AWD is FULLY LOADED with everything!! Features include: all wheel drive, leather seats, power heated seats, heated steering wheel, Bose hi-performance audio system, heads up display, dark finish alloy wheels, red brake calipers, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $256 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1799 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

LEATHER
BOSE AUDIO
HEADS UP DISPLAY
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
REMOTE START
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
RED CALIPERS
MASSAGE SEATS

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2020 Cadillac CT4