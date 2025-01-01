Menu
<p>Looking for a FULLY LOADED luxury sedan?? Look no further! This 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport AWD is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heads up display, Bose hi-performance audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, remote keyless entry with push-button start, remote start, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2020 Cadillac CT5

63,125 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac CT5

Sport AWD, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!!

2020 Cadillac CT5

Sport AWD, HUD, BOSE AUDIO, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DU5RK7L0148497

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,125 KM

Looking for a FULLY LOADED luxury sedan?? Look no further! This 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport AWD is the one you have been looking for! Features include: all wheel drive, power panoramic sunroof, heads up display, Bose hi-performance audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, remote keyless entry with push-button start, remote start, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2020 Cadillac CT5