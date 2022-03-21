$60,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
SPORT AWD! ONLY 22K! PANO ROOF, BOSE, SURROUND CAM
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,995
- Listing ID: 8920984
- Stock #: 22062
- VIN: 1GYKPGRS3LZ111928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 22,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Why wait a year for a new one when you can have a LIKE new one for over $11,000 less compared to new anyways!!??? This 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD has every feature you could ever need and then some, including: panoramic sunroof, Bose 14-speaker performance stereo, navigation, power rear hatch, heated and cooled seats, power front seats, remote start, trailer hitch package, rear camera mirror with washer, enhanced visibility package (includes: heads up display, surround vision camera with recorder, rear pedestrian alter and automatic parking assist with braking) and more!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $423 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $60995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
