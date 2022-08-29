$62,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
SPORT AWD, LOW KM, PLATINUM PKG, PANO ROOF, LOADED
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9034024
- Stock #: 22068
- VIN: 1GYKPHRS8LZ115141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 33,847 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Check out this LOADED 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD - the only thing missing is the kitchen sink! Save over $20000 compared to buying new and having to wait 6-12 months! Finished in gorgeous Mahattan Noir Metallic with a black semi-aniline leather interior. Features include: smart towing package, platinum package with suede headliner, navigation, Bose performance audio system, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power front seats, driver memory seat, surround vision camera/recorder, enhanced visibility package with rear view mirror camera, head-up display and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $438 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $62995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
