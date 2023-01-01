$37,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats - Low Mileage
7,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10134237
- Stock #: P6213
- VIN: 1G1FY6S00L4146715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6213
- Mileage 7,422 KM
Vehicle Description
With such an extended range, there are few limits to where you can take this stylish electric Chevrolet Bolt. This 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This low mileage hatchback has just 7,422 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, heated front seats, remote vehicle starter, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.27 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window electric
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, articulating
Console, floor with sliding armrest and covered storage
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 3 themes and energy-use monitors
Outside temperature display located in the Driver Information Centre
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Lock control, liftgate, power remote lock/unlock
Heat ducts, rear
Visors, driver and front passenger sliding vanity mirrors, covered
Lighting, ambient, LED-based door light pipes
Storage, in front of shifter and driver and front passenger door panels
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension, front independent
Alternator, none
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Fuel, none
Electronic Precision Shift, electronic transmission range selector with Low selection for throttle off regenerative braking
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable, NEMA 5 plug with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Charging module, 7.2 kW high-voltage
Chassis, standard
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Battery, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) painted aluminum
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
LPO, Tire inflator
Headlamps, high intensity discharge, low and high beam projector
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
Liftgate handle
Grille, high gloss Black
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
HD Rear Vision Camera
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4G LTE
