2020 Chevrolet Camaro

7,156 KM

$53,500

+ tax & licensing
$53,500

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

SS - Low Mileage

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

SS - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$53,500

+ taxes & licensing

7,156KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7443197
  Stock #: P5862
  VIN: 1G1FF1R70L0133143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

All muscle cars need a strong engine, aggressive design and rear-wheel drive, but this Chevy Camaro adds in excellent handling too. This 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile with more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This low mileage coupe has just 7,156 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Camaro's trim level is SS. This Camaro SS is ready to rule the road with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and aluminum wheels. This Camaro is a beast of comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver technology, keyless open and start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar, power front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, a rear view camera, automatic climate control and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $372.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
COMPASS DISPLAY
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Battery rundown protection
Trunk emergency release handle
Trunk release, power
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Antenna, integral rear window
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Differential, limited slip
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Brake, parking, electric
Seat, rear, folding
Driver Information Centre, colour display
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Fuelling system, capless
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night, frameless
Seat adjuster, driver, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Driver Selector Mode up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, non-illuminated
Suspension, performance
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
Bowties, Black, front and rear
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)
Brakes, Brembo 4-piston front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tires, 245/40R20, blackwall, all-season, run-flat
Antenna, OnStar and SiriusXM Radio, fin-type (Black.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

