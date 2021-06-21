2020 Chevrolet Camaro

Battery rundown protection

Trunk emergency release handle

Trunk release, power

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Dead pedal, driver

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted

Cup holders, 2 front

Glovebox, lockable

Lighting, front reading lamps

Steering column, manual rake and telescopic

Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips

Antenna, integral rear window

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Differential, limited slip

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry

Brake, parking, electric

Seat, rear, folding

Driver Information Centre, colour display

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Fuelling system, capless

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour

Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night, frameless

Seat adjuster, driver, 8-way power

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom

Driver Selector Mode up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)

Steering, power, variable ratio, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, non-illuminated

Suspension, performance

Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners

Bowties, Black, front and rear

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

HD Rear Vision Camera (Rear Vision Camera display is not HD with IOR audio system.)

Brakes, Brembo 4-piston front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Tires, 245/40R20, blackwall, all-season, run-flat