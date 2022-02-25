$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT - LOW KM! BOSE, AUTO, REMOTE START!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8320806
- Stock #: 22018
- VIN: 1G1FB1RX3L0132077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 16,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Why wait over a year to buy a brand new Camaro when you can have this one TODAY!!?? This 2019 Camaro 1LT coupe has all the right features including: automatic transmission, 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, technology package with 8 inch touch screen and Bose premium audio system, remote start, automatic transmission, gloss black wheels, power front seats, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $282 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $41995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!
