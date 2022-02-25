Menu
2020 Chevrolet Camaro

16,793 KM

1LT - LOW KM! BOSE, AUTO, REMOTE START!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8320806
  • Stock #: 22018
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX3L0132077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 16,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Why wait over a year to buy a brand new Camaro when you can have this one TODAY!!?? This 2019 Camaro 1LT coupe has all the right features including: automatic transmission, 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, technology package with 8 inch touch screen and Bose premium audio system, remote start, automatic transmission, gloss black wheels, power front seats, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $282 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $41995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

1LT
BOSE AUDIO
4-CYL TURBO ENGINE
POWER GROUP
POWER SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
REMOTE START
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

