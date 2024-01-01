$19,738+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$19,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,314KM
VIN KL7CJNSB5LB330034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi!
This Chevy Trax is a top choice if you're in the market for a versatile, efficient and compact crossover. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 107,314 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $150.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Safety
Rear View Camera
Seating
60/40 Split Rear Seat
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$19,738
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 Chevrolet Trax