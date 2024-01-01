Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi!

This Chevy Trax is a top choice if youre in the market for a versatile, efficient and compact crossover. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV thats larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 107,314 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traxs trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $150.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.

2020 Chevrolet Trax

107,314 KM

$19,738

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$19,738

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,314KM
VIN KL7CJNSB5LB330034

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,314 KM

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G WiFi!

This Chevy Trax is a top choice if you're in the market for a versatile, efficient and compact crossover. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 107,314 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LS. This Trax LS comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $150.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Rear View Camera

60/40 Split Rear Seat

TOUCHSCREEN
4G WiFi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397

$19,738

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2020 Chevrolet Trax