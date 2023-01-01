Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

82,930 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, FULLY LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDING DOORS!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, FULLY LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDING DOORS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004501
  • Stock #: 23053
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9LR202436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 82,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a fully loaded family hauler that will look great in your driveway??? Look no further, this 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is the one you have been looking for! Fully loaded including: leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, stow & go seating, power sliding doors, power rear hatch, remote start, Apple CarPlay, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM radio, gloss black wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER REAR HATCH
BACK-UP CAMERA
REMOTE START
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
SIRIUSXM RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER DRIVER SEAT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

