2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT, FULLY LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDING DOORS!
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10004501
- Stock #: 23053
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG9LR202436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 82,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a fully loaded family hauler that will look great in your driveway??? Look no further, this 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is the one you have been looking for! Fully loaded including: leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, stow & go seating, power sliding doors, power rear hatch, remote start, Apple CarPlay, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM radio, gloss black wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
