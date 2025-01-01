$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Ford F-150
King Ranch
2020 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,339KM
VIN 1FTEW1E49LFA87081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Box Lighting, Running Boards, 4G LTE, SiriusXM, Tow Package
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 102,339 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford F-150 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as Mesa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E49LFA87081.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 102,339 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford F-150 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as Mesa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E49LFA87081.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 22,747 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 91,774 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue - Low Mileage 41,500 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 Ford F-150