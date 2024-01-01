$28,900+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
DENALI AWD!! HEATED/COOLED SEATS, TRAILERING PKG!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,907 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! This 2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD has EVERYTHING!!! The feature list goes on forever!! Features include: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine, factory-installed towing package with 3500 lbs towing capacity, power front seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, 360 camera package with towing guidance, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, forward collision warning, blind spot monitors, power panoramic sunroof and more!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $195 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your personalized test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
613-830-5676