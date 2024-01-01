Menu
<p>WOW!! This 2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD has EVERYTHING!!! The feature list goes on forever!! Features include: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine, factory-installed towing package with 3500 lbs towing capacity, power front seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, 360 camera package with towing guidance, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, forward collision warning, blind spot monitors, power panoramic sunroof and more!!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $195 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your personalized test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p>

2020 GMC Terrain

83,907 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,907KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX8LL260118

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,907 KM

WOW!! This 2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD has EVERYTHING!!! The feature list goes on forever!! Features include: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-charged engine, factory-installed towing package with 3500 lbs towing capacity, power front seats, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, 360 camera package with towing guidance, navigation, Bose audio system, remote start, forward collision warning, blind spot monitors, power panoramic sunroof and more!!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $195 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your personalized test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
360 CAMERA PACKAGE
TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER FRONT SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
REMOTE START
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! 7,700 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! 39,574 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 SPORT, 41K, BLACK ONYX PKG, for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Cadillac XT4 SPORT, 41K, BLACK ONYX PKG, 41,178 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

