Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Terrain

52,014 KM

Details Description Features

$33,409

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,409

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$33,409

+ taxes & licensing

52,014KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9033907
  • Stock #: T3149a
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV9LL174078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3149a
  • Mileage 52,014 KM

Vehicle Description

This one-owner nicely appointed Terrain was just traded with a a second set of very good winter wheels. It was also rust protected when purcahsed new. Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!

Vehicle Features

Sunroof, power
SLE
WINTER WHEEL PACKAGE
ELEVATION EDITION
Premium Cloth - Jet Black
Driver Alert Package I
9-Speed Automatic 9t50 (m3h) - Automatic
4-cyl 1.5L Turbo 170 HP (lyx) - Gas (W/3SA)
Ebony Twilight (MET)
Black GMC Emblems (LPO)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2020 GMC Terrain AWD...
 52,014 KM
$33,409 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 56,128 KM
$20,949 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Golf...
 153,201 KM
$16,409 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory