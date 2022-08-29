2020 GMC Terrain

$33,409 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9033907

9033907 Stock #: T3149a

T3149a VIN: 3GKALTEV9LL174078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)

Interior Colour Premium Cloth - Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T3149a

Mileage 52,014 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Sunroof, power Additional Features SLE WINTER WHEEL PACKAGE ELEVATION EDITION Premium Cloth - Jet Black Driver Alert Package I 9-Speed Automatic 9t50 (m3h) - Automatic 4-cyl 1.5L Turbo 170 HP (lyx) - Gas (W/3SA) Ebony Twilight (MET) Black GMC Emblems (LPO)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.