2020 GMC Terrain
AWD SLE
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
52,014KM
Used
- Stock #: T3149a
- VIN: 3GKALTEV9LL174078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T3149a
- Mileage 52,014 KM
Vehicle Description
This one-owner nicely appointed Terrain was just traded with a a second set of very good winter wheels. It was also rust protected when purcahsed new. Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Winner of the Wolfsburg Crest Club three years running!
Vehicle Features
Sunroof, power
SLE
WINTER WHEEL PACKAGE
ELEVATION EDITION
Premium Cloth - Jet Black
Driver Alert Package I
9-Speed Automatic 9t50 (m3h) - Automatic
4-cyl 1.5L Turbo 170 HP (lyx) - Gas (W/3SA)
Ebony Twilight (MET)
Black GMC Emblems (LPO)
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1