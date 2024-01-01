$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon XL
SLE - Remote Start - Premium Audio
2020 GMC Yukon XL
SLE - Remote Start - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,400KM
VIN 1GKS2FEC5LR116517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Power Seat!
As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon XL is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2020 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 156,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLE. This Yukon SLE comes loaded with some amazing features like a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and a premium Bose sound system, stylish aluminum wheels, active aero shutters and side assist steps. The interior also boasts some amazing luxury with front and rear parking assist, a power driver seat with lumbar, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, rear view camera, remote engine start and keyless entry, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control, hill start assist, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment with a receiver and wiring, fog lamps, and heated power side mirrors for style, convenience and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats.)
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Active aero shutters, front
Liftgate, rear manual
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding includes spotter mirror
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Fog lamps with chrome surround
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second-row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Audio system feature, CD player
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 GMC Yukon XL