2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,901KM
VIN 2HGFC2F56LH024787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
The Honda Civic is an even more compelling choice, combining the latest safety upgrades and a truly engaging driving experience. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage sedan has just 30,901 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Siri Eyesfree, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2020 Honda Civic