2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
VIN 2HGFC2F87LH017809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250304A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Aluminum Wheels
The Honda Civic is an even more compelling choice, combining the latest safety upgrades and a truly engaging driving experience. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Sport Civic gets you some great features for luxury and performance with a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, blind spot display, and paddle shifters. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with aluminum wheels, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2020 Honda Civic