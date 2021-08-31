Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

17,394 KM

Details Description Features

$22,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,759

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$22,759

+ taxes & licensing

17,394KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7696843
  • Stock #: T2836a
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0LU974524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2836a
  • Mileage 17,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded, accident free, one-owner with a good set of winter wheels on steel rims! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction Transparency service today by calling 613 841-8700 to book your safe test drive.

Vehicle Features

Iron Gray Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 55,119 KM
$23,709 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 31,624 KM
$33,759 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 62,408 KM
$41,709 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory