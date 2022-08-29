$49,800+ tax & licensing
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate - Nappa Leather
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
57,805KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9247027
- Stock #: 430036A
- VIN: KM8R5DHE3LU054272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,805 KM
Vehicle Description
The wait for a 3 row SUV from Hyundai is finally over, and it was well worth it. This 2020 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. While it may seem like an obvious choice for Hyundai to make an entry for the fastest growing segment in North America, the Palisade is certainly more than a stop gap. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 57,805 kms. It's pearl white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nappa Leather, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Captain Chairs, Premium Sound, Driver Assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $369.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Cooled Seats
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Sound
Navigation
Captain Chairs
Nappa Leather
Intercom
Driver Assistance
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2