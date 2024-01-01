$39,238+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$39,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,593KM
VIN 1C6JJTAG8LL151323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Off-Road Suspension, Uconnect, Skid Plates, Streaming Audio!
Ever wished your truck had a big open cabin like a Jeep? Ever wished your Jeep could hold more than a few people and a backpack? Now it can thanks to this awesome Jeep Gladiator! This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 37,593 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Sport S. The first Jeep truck in a long time, this all new Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment. It also comes with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, blacked out exterior trim, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, a brake actuated limited slip differential and multiple inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Uconnect, Skid Plates, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTAG8LL151323.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
UConnect
2020 Jeep Gladiator