$22,238+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia NIRO
L - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats
2020 Kia NIRO
L - Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$22,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,567KM
VIN KNDCB3LC7L5426287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!
This 2020 Kia Niro adopts a class leading design restraint, as one of the classiest and most elegant Crossover SUV within the segment. This 2020 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 50,567 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Niro's trim level is L. This Kia Niro has a great list of standard features. The interior feels modern and refined with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a color display. Additional features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, heated side mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P205/60R16
Wheels: 16" Alloy -inc: wheel covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger seat w/height adjusters
6-Way Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Android Auto
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L Kappa GDI DOHC D-CVVT
GVWR: 1,850 kgs (4079 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Dual Clutch -inc: drive mode select
3.227 Axle Ratio
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery 1.56 kWh Capacity
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/AUX/USB -inc: Android Auto plus Apple CarPlay, 8" LCD screen, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$22,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 Kia NIRO