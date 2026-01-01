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2020 Kia Soul
EX+ - Low Mileage
2020 Kia Soul
EX+ - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,896KM
VIN KNDJ33AU1L7103521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,896 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
If you want style without sacrificing reliability or affordability, than look no further than the all-new 2020 Kia Soul. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better. This low mileage SUV has just 67,896 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Soul's trim level is EX+. This EX+ comes with all the bells and whistles like a sunroof, animal friendly artificial leather seats, wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, remote keyless entry and collision avoidance technology. Exterior style is enhanced with a gloss black grille with chrome accents, LED headlights and fog lights, unique aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signals and a rearview camera. Technology in this awesome SUV is taken to the next level with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert and also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch touchscreen display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
If you want style without sacrificing reliability or affordability, than look no further than the all-new 2020 Kia Soul. This 2020 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better. This low mileage SUV has just 67,896 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Soul's trim level is EX+. This EX+ comes with all the bells and whistles like a sunroof, animal friendly artificial leather seats, wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, remote keyless entry and collision avoidance technology. Exterior style is enhanced with a gloss black grille with chrome accents, LED headlights and fog lights, unique aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signals and a rearview camera. Technology in this awesome SUV is taken to the next level with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert and also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch touchscreen display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2020 Kia Soul