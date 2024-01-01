Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, TouchScreen!</b><br> <br> This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUVs and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 52,460 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Sportages trim level is LX. This beautiful Sportage LX holds the reputation of high value features at an approachable price. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior, complete with heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels, fog lights, heated side mirrors, a rear view camera and chrome accents to cement that luxury feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$174.37</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2020 Kia Sportage

52,460 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sportage

LX $5567 collision claim!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX $5567 collision claim!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,460KM
Used
VIN KNDPM3AC7L7808032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, TouchScreen!

This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 52,460 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This beautiful Sportage LX holds the reputation of high value features at an approachable price. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior, complete with heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels, fog lights, heated side mirrors, a rear view camera and chrome accents to cement that luxury feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Chrome Accents
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Heated Seats 4,640 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 104,083 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel - SiriusXM - Apple CarPlay - $232.98 /Wk 16,118 KM $79,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage