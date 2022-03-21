Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

26,567 KM

$32,809

+ tax & licensing
$32,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD at

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS FWD at

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$32,809

+ taxes & licensing

26,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700443
  • Stock #: T3031aa
  • VIN: JM3KFACM0L0770142

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/ Grand Lux Suede Insrt
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T3031aa
  • Mileage 26,567 KM

Recenlty traded with a clear carfax and second set of very good winter wheels! Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Transparency service today and book your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Exterior Colour - Snowflake White Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

