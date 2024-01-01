Menu
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MAZDA CONNECT, Aluminum Wheels!

An impressive array of safety features help this Mazda6 ensure that every driving experience is fun, engaging and as safe as possible. This 2020 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2020 Mazda6 was specially crafted to give drivers an exhilarating driving experience while making a bold statement. Thanks to its Skyactiv engine technology, on-road handling and feature rich interior, this amazing sedan provides an unforgettable ride. Filled with premium options, its cabin provides a comfortable and luxurious feel down to the smallest of details. This sedan has 82,000 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda6s trim level is GS. This Mazda6 GS comes with an impressive list of features for the ultimate in comfort and convenience. This Mazda6 includes MAZDA CONNECT on a large 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and aluminum wheels. Easy access is provided by an advanced keyless entry system while safety is assured with an advanced blind spot monitoring system and rear cross traffic alert. This incredible sedan also includes heated front seats, LED headlights, a Smart City brake system, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

82,000 KM

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

82,000KM
VIN JM1GL1UM9L1521256

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MAZDA CONNECT, Aluminum Wheels!

An impressive array of safety features help this Mazda6 ensure that every driving experience is fun, engaging and as safe as possible. This 2020 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2020 Mazda6 was specially crafted to give drivers an exhilarating driving experience while making a bold statement. Thanks to its Skyactiv engine technology, on-road handling and feature rich interior, this amazing sedan provides an unforgettable ride. Filled with premium options, its cabin provides a comfortable and luxurious feel down to the smallest of details. This sedan has 82,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Mazda6's trim level is GS. This Mazda6 GS comes with an impressive list of features for the ultimate in comfort and convenience. This Mazda6 includes MAZDA CONNECT on a large 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and aluminum wheels. Easy access is provided by an advanced keyless entry system while safety is assured with an advanced blind spot monitoring system and rear cross traffic alert. This incredible sedan also includes heated front seats, LED headlights, a Smart City brake system, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Mazda Connect
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2020 Mazda MAZDA6