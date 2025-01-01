$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works All4
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works All4
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN WMZYZ9C04L3L82271
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key, Leather Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera
The unmistakeable design of the MINI Countryman is here to stay and more popular than ever! This 2020 MINI Countryman is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Hit the road in the largest, roomiest and most adventure-ready MINI in the range. Featuring practicality for your every day and enough space for your weekend escape. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Countryman's trim level is John Cooper Works ALL4. Designed with pure passion, this MINI Countryman JCW is the ultimate crossover SUV that the motorsports world loves and adores. Stepping up to this Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with sportier features and more power. Upgraded equipment includes exclusive aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats with high end materials, a high quality audio system paired with a colour touchscreen display, exclusive front and rear bumpers, a limited slip differential and a sport tuned suspension. Additional useful features include a 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, proximity remote keyless entry with push button start, a power rear liftgate, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, park distance control rear parking sensors and a rear view camera plus dual zone climate control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman