2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$28,888 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10089270

10089270 Stock #: 3516A

3516A VIN: JA4AJ4AW9LU603239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3516A

Mileage 38,954 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Manual-shift auto: Sportronic Interior cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.) Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.) Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs) Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9) Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8) Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4) Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5) Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6) Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3) Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1) Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6) Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3) Front tires: 225/55HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0 Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9) Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km Horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM Engine horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM Drive type: AWC four-wheel Curb weight: 1,495kg (3,296lbs) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog

