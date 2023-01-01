Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

38,954 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Limited Edition AWC

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Limited Edition AWC

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089270
  • Stock #: 3516A
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW9LU603239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3516A
  • Mileage 38,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Interior cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.)
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9)
Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km
Horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Drive type: AWC four-wheel
Curb weight: 1,495kg (3,296lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

