Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
Limited Edition AWC
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
38,954KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10089270
- Stock #: 3516A
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW9LU603239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3516A
- Mileage 38,954 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: Sportronic
Interior cargo volume: 614 L (22 cu.ft.)
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,761L (97.5 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,970kg (4,343lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Exterior height: 1,645mm (64.8)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front legroom: 1,056mm (41.6)
Rear legroom: 921mm (36.3)
Front hiproom: 1,324mm (52.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,310mm (51.6)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Front tires: 225/55HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/55HR18.0
Exterior length: 4,365mm (171.9)
Fuel economy city: 10.3L/100 km
Horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 168hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 167 lb.-ft. @ 4,100RPM
Drive type: AWC four-wheel
Curb weight: 1,495kg (3,296lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
