$23,062+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$23,062
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,035KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW1LN321466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240507A
- Mileage 52,035 KM
Vehicle Description
ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Braking Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Compare at $23754 - Our Price is just $23062!
With amazing safety features and technology, this Nissan Altima is ready to change the rules. This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2020 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2020 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 52,035 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SV. This Altima SV is equipped with even more next generation features like intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering, Blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist that helps you keep lane and stop and go in traffic or on the highway, intelligent lane intervention, high beam assist, and rear sonar system for parking assistance with emergency braking to keep you out of wrecks and make your commutes easier while aluminum wheels, all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights provide fun and style. The interior of this Altima SV is loaded with dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, power mooroof, HomeLink, dual zone climate control, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and a heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls while an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keeps you connected.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Nissan Altima