Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Kicks

39,187 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,187KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10422648
  • Stock #: PL0597
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV5LL485001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tricoat/Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2020 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 39,187 kms. It's scarlet ember tricoat/super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$18,699 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 59,081 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 88,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory