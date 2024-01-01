$28,399+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
SL
2020 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$28,399
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,498KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS5LN134735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0764
- Mileage 47,498 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Compare at $29251 - Our Price is just $28399!
This 2020 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 47,498 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL has all the adaptive and active safety features you could ever want, like intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning. This is matched to a luxuriously comfortable interior power sunroof, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats, and heated power front seats. Keeping you connected is an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a Bose premium sound system.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Nissan Murano