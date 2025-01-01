$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Murano
LIMITED EDITION
2020 Nissan Murano
LIMITED EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AZ2DS4LN148088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260057A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation!
This 2020 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is Limited Edition. The top shelf for Muranos, this Limited is loaded with a power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated rear seats, and climate controlled power front seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
This 2020 Nissan Murano is a solid choice for an upscale and comfortable crossover that delivers more style and grace than the norm. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is Limited Edition. The top shelf for Muranos, this Limited is loaded with a power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated rear seats, and climate controlled power front seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
TIRES: 20"
Wheels: 20" Satin Black Alloy
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Additional Features
Driver Assistance
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wood Grain Accents
Memory Settings
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Hands Free Liftgate
Quilted Aniline Leather
Exclusive Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S - Heated Seats 95,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT - Sunroof - Cooled Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred - Navigation - Premium Audio 54,279 KM $38,974 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2020 Nissan Murano