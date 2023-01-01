$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
59,590KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2BM3LC648059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour STEEL/GRAPH CLOTH SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0632
- Mileage 59,590 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Aluminum Wheels
Loaded with technology and rugged capability, this Nissan Pathfinder is ready for wherever the roads lead. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 59,590 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SV Tech. This Pathfinder SV has all the tech you would expect from a modern SUV with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking for convenience and safety along with an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and an RCA video input for connectivity. The interior has some great comforts with Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Nissan Pathfinder