2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 5N1DR2CM6LC649219
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Hands Free Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Automatic Emergency Braking
With technology for both driving and connectivity, this Pathfinder is a desirable modern SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking for safety and driver assistance. An 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected along with tech features like Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start and keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, driver seat memory settings, and 120V household style power outlet.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Orleans Nissan
2020 Nissan Pathfinder