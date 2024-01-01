$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - Low Mileage
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,892KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4LC715505
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2020 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This low mileage SUV has just 39,892 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Nissan Rogue