2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV7LC815503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2020 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth calling and streaming.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2020 Nissan Rogue