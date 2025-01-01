$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Rogue
FWD S
2020 Nissan Rogue
FWD S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AT2MV0LC791335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, Interior Ambient Lighting
With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2020 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility, in an attractive package. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2020 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is FWD S. This Rogue S is ready to rock with LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, and heated front seats for comfort and convenience while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and USB inputs provide connectivity and entertainment. This Rogue also has some great safety features like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2020 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility, in an attractive package. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2020 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is FWD S. This Rogue S is ready to rock with LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, and heated front seats for comfort and convenience while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and USB inputs provide connectivity and entertainment. This Rogue also has some great safety features like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 50,921 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 39,598 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano 240,050 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2020 Nissan Rogue