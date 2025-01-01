2020 Porsche Panamera

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 10px; padding: 0px; border: 3px solid #ffffff; box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) 0px 6px 25px; font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.33; width: 850.2px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><tbody style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #f9f9fa;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>1BK</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Adaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #fdfdfd;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>1N3</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Power Steering Plus</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #f9f9fa;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>4M1</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Cupholder covers (front)</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #fdfdfd;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>5ZF</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests (front and rear)</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #f9f9fa;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>8T3</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #fdfdfd;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>9AH</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>4-zone Climate Control</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #f9f9fa;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>P51</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Premium Package Plus</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #fdfdfd;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>QE1</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Storage Package</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #f9f9fa;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>QJ4</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Window Trim in High Gloss Black</td></tr><tr style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; background: #fdfdfd;><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px; font-weight: bold; min-width: 190px; text-align: right; width: 190px;>QQ1</td><td style=box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 10px 15px;>Ambient Lighting</td></tr></tbody></table>

2020 Porsche Panamera

45,370 KM

Details Description Features

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Porsche Panamera

4S, BOSE, ONLY 45K, SUNROOF, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12131595

2020 Porsche Panamera

4S, BOSE, ONLY 45K, SUNROOF, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1738010736
  2. 1738010735
  3. 1738010735
  4. 1738010736
  5. 1738010735
  6. 1738010735
  7. 1738010735
  8. 1738010735
  9. 1738010735
  10. 1738010735
  11. 1738010735
  12. 1738010735
  13. 1738010736
  14. 1738010735
  15. 1738010735
  16. 1738010736
  17. 1738010736
  18. 1738010736
  19. 1738010736
  20. 1738010736
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AB2A72LL140432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,370 KM

Vehicle Description

1BKAdaptive Air Suspension incl. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)1N3Power Steering Plus4M1Cupholder covers (front)5ZFPorsche Crest Embossed on Headrests (front and rear)8T3Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)9AH4-zone Climate ControlP51Premium Package PlusQE1Storage PackageQJ4Window Trim in High Gloss BlackQQ1Ambient Lighting

Vehicle Features

Packages

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE
BOSE AUDIO
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2020 Porsche Panamera 4S, BOSE, ONLY 45K, SUNROOF, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Porsche Panamera 4S, BOSE, ONLY 45K, SUNROOF, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!! 45,370 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, A/C, LOADED! 104,311 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS 2.5L, AUTO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS 2.5L, AUTO, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO! 129,011 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Panamera