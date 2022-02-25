2020 RAM 1500

$43,800 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 6 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8443014

8443014 Stock #: C1023

C1023 VIN: 3C6RR7KT2LG305553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,604 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Manual Adjust Seats glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Vinyl rear seat Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4-Way Passenger Seat Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety REAR CAMERA Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM

