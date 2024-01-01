Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.</p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information</p>

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

71,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12055816

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC8L8278311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U1810
  • Mileage 71,200 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2022 Kia Carnival for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Kia Carnival 66,478 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 51,400 KM $26,390 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 59,811 KM $20,490 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek