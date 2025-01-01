Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Camry

51,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Camry

SE LOW KM, HEATED SEATS,

Watch This Vehicle
No-photo

2020 Toyota Camry

SE LOW KM, HEATED SEATS,

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

No Photo Available
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK5LU962630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow check out this super clean and low mileage 2020 Toyota Camry SE with gloss black alloy wheels and BRAND NEW TIRES!!! Features include: heated seats, cruise control, remote keyless entry, leathe seats with cloth inserts, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $26999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

SE
AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, HONDA REMOTE START! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, HONDA REMOTE START! 177,011 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX GX AWD, HEATED SEATS & STR WHEEL, REMOTE START! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Buick Encore GX GX AWD, HEATED SEATS & STR WHEEL, REMOTE START! 88,069 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD, SUPER LOW KM!! LEATHER, PANO ROOF, BOSE!!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS AWD, SUPER LOW KM!! LEATHER, PANO ROOF, BOSE!!! 35,223 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry