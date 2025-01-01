Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

45,960 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12695709

2020 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12695709
  2. 12695709
  3. 12695709
  4. 12695709
  5. 12695709
  6. 12695709
  7. 12695709
  8. 12695709
  9. 12695709
  10. 12695709
  11. 12695709
  12. 12695709
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,960KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV4LW087303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,960 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX FWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX FWD 35,023 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Kia Sportage EX AWD 23,120 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge ST AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Ford Edge ST AWD 74,841 KM $34,498 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2020 Toyota RAV4