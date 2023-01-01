Menu
Account
Sign In
TRD off road with extra accessories and low mileage, this Tacoma also has navigation, dual climate zone, cargo liner, hitch with wiring, off-road cargo rack, off-road radio, bed cover, cargo light, fog lamps, off road lights, lane keep assist, safety sense, winter floor mats, automatic high beam, crawl mode, and more.

2020 Toyota Tacoma

61,722 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 10679556
  2. 10679556
  3. 10679556
  4. 10679556
  5. 10679556
  6. 10679556
  7. 10679556
  8. 10679556
  9. 10679556
  10. 10679556
  11. 10679556
  12. 10679556
  13. 10679556
  14. 10679556
  15. 10679556
  16. 10679556
  17. 10679556
  18. 10679556
  19. 10679556
  20. 10679556
  21. 10679556
  22. 10679556
  23. 10679556
  24. 10679556
  25. 10679556
  26. 10679556
  27. 10679556
  28. 10679556
  29. 10679556
  30. 10679556
  31. 10679556
  32. 10679556
  33. 10679556
  34. 10679556
  35. 10679556
  36. 10679556
  37. 10679556
  38. 10679556
  39. 10679556
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,722KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN3LX217189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,722 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD off road with extra accessories and low mileage, this Tacoma also has navigation, dual climate zone, cargo liner, hitch with wiring, off-road cargo rack, off-road radio, bed cover, cargo light, fog lamps, off road lights, lane keep assist, safety sense, winter floor mats, automatic high beam, crawl mode, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Exterior

Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 29 deg
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L
Turning radius: 6.7m (22.0')
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,540kg (5,600lbs)
Departure angle: 23 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Front hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2)
Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Rear legroom: 828mm (32.6)
Fuel economy combined: 11.9L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Rear tires: 245/75SR16.0
Front tires: 245/75SR16.0
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Towing capacity: 2,900kg (6,393lbs)
Payload: 430kg (948lbs)
Engine horsepower: 278hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,496mm (58.9)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 239mm (9.4)
Exterior height: 1,794mm (70.6)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Adaptive Cruise Control: High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Engine litres: 3.5L
Curb weight: 2,032kg (4,480lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior length: 5,729mm (225.6)
Wheelbase: 3,572mm (140.6)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT for sale in Orléans, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage SE CVT 17,229 KM $20,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Essence for sale in Orléans, ON
2021 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Essence 84,473 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 for sale in Orléans, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 117,346 KM $27,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma