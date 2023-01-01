$44,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab Auto
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$44,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement Grey Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,722 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD off road with extra accessories and low mileage, this Tacoma also has navigation, dual climate zone, cargo liner, hitch with wiring, off-road cargo rack, off-road radio, bed cover, cargo light, fog lamps, off road lights, lane keep assist, safety sense, winter floor mats, automatic high beam, crawl mode, and more.
