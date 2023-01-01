$40,800+ tax & licensing
$40,800
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport COMFORTLINE 2 sets of tires!
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
53,366KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9709468
- Stock #: P6165
- VIN: 1V2ME2CA7LC216951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,366 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 VW Atlas has enough interior space that land yacht hardly covers it. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
While this 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 53,366 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 6-Cyl, 3.6 FSI 276 HP
GVWR: 2,640 kgs.
495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 8J x 18" Slide 20 Alloy -inc: Machined
Tires: 245/60R18 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: front comfort seats, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and power recline
