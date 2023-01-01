2020 Volkswagen Atlas

$40,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 3 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9709468

9709468 Stock #: P6165

P6165 VIN: 1V2ME2CA7LC216951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,366 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Standard suspension Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 70.4 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Regenerative Alternator 3.60 Axle Ratio Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 6-Cyl, 3.6 FSI 276 HP GVWR: 2,640 kgs. 495.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Side Assist Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Wheels: 8J x 18" Slide 20 Alloy -inc: Machined Tires: 245/60R18 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: front comfort seats, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and power recline

