$28,309

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Trendline 2.0 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$28,309

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,059KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5249531
  • Stock #: TC0467
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX4LM069954
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

We select only the best previous rental vehciles for resale. Save thousands of dollars on this 2020 Tiguan. In fact, at this price you will save the equivalent of a year's depreciation expense. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your test drive appointment today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

