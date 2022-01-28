$34,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,809
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
$34,809
+ taxes & licensing
32,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8167318
- Stock #: T2921a
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX1LM138866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T2921a
- Mileage 32,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Just traded clean carfax and one-owner vehicle! When you purchase a CPO vehcile from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1