2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

32,248 KM

Details Description

$34,809

+ tax & licensing
$34,809

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$34,809

+ taxes & licensing

32,248KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8167318
  • Stock #: T2921a
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX1LM138866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Habanero Orange Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2921a
  • Mileage 32,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded clean carfax and one-owner vehicle! When you purchase a CPO vehcile from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

