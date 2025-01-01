$35,991+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Progressiv - LOW KM!! NAV, SUNROOF, S-LINE PACKAGE
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25146
- Mileage 54,466 KM
Vehicle Description
WHY PAY OVER $70,000 FOR A NEW ONE!?!?!?! This 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv with S-line package is the LOW MILEAGE, SPORTY SUV you have been looking for!! Loaded up with all the toys including: power sunroof, navigation, power seats, heated seats and steering wheel, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, gloss black wheels, sport seats with adjustable knee bolster and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $255 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive.... and make your neighbours JEALOUS!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
