2021 Audi Q5

6,330 KM

$65,700

+ tax & licensing
$65,700

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv - ONLY 6300KM! S-LINE PKG! PANO ROOF!

2021 Audi Q5

Progressiv - ONLY 6300KM! S-LINE PKG! PANO ROOF!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$65,700

+ taxes & licensing

6,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7957088
  • Stock #: 21087
  • VIN: WA1EAAFYXM2126182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,330 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW CHECK THIS ONE OUT! Practically brand new!! 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv trim with s-line sport package, panoramic sunroof, navigation, power heated seats, navigation and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $414 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 3.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $65700 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today!

Vehicle Features

PROGRESSIV
NAVIGATION
S-LINE PACKAGE
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

