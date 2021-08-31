2021 Audi Q5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 6,330 KM

Vehicle Features Packages PROGRESSIV NAVIGATION S-LINE PACKAGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

