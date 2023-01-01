Menu
2021 Buick Encore

2,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2021 Buick Encore

2021 Buick Encore

Preferred - Low Mileage

2021 Buick Encore

Preferred - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

2,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10134240
  Stock #: C1125
  VIN: KL4CJASB4MB355661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Synthetic Leather, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

The refined and stylish design of the 2021 Buick Encore is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who see it. This 2021 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 2,700 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With cloth and leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.73 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SiriusXM
WIFI
Synthetic Leather

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

