$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2021 Buick Encore
GX Select
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
56,269KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10468797
- Stock #: P6256
- VIN: KL4MMESL7MB060114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,269 KM
Vehicle Description
All new for 2021 this Buick Encore GX is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This SUV has 56,269 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Encore GX Select comes with a bigger motor, all wheel drive, leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start so you can ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include a hands free liftgate, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $218.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Sensor, cabin humidity
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Keyless start, push button
Armrest, rear centre
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Assist handle with coat hook, front passenger
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
HVAC duct, underneath rear right-passenger seat
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, bodyside, moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Tail lamps, halogen
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Bumper, front with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Fascia, front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2