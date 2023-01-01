$32,000+ tax & licensing
GX Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
21,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9805810
- Stock #: P6150
- VIN: KL4MMCSL6MB106178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,663 KM
Vehicle Description
If the features aren't cool enough in this 2021 Buick Encore GX, then the modern design is sure to do the trick. This 2021 Buick Encore GX is for sale today in Orleans.
With a fresh new look, a imrpessive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2021 Buick Encore GX is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore GX feel like a car you'd expect in 2021, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.This low mileage SUV has just 21,663 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore GX is dressed to impress. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Chrome Exterior Accent, Leather Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $237.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Capless Fuel Fill
Headlamps, halogen
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, bodyside, moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Tail lamps, halogen
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Bumper, front with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Fascia, front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Assist handles, rear outboard
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Keyless start, push button
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, semi-automatic with electronic controls
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Assist handle with coat hook, front passenger
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Cargo security cover, rear, stowable under rear cargo load floor
HVAC duct, underneath rear right-passenger seat
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Additional Features
Synthetic Leather
Chrome Exterior Accent
Seat adjuster, 2-way power driver lumbar control (Included and only available with (Y55) Cold Weather Comfort Package.)
