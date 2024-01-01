$31,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
PREFERRED!! ONLY 36K!! ST PKG, SUNROOF, AWD, CLEAN
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,706 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE OVER $12000 COMPARED TO NEW!! This FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Preferred with ST package has it all!! Features include: ST package with gloss black wheels, power panoramic sunroof, remote start, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, forward collision alert, lane keep assist and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $231 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
