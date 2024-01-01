2021 Buick Envision

Menu
SAVE OVER $12000 COMPARED TO NEW!! This FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Preferred with ST package has it all!! Features include: ST package with gloss black wheels, power panoramic sunroof, remote start, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, forward collision alert, lane keep assist and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $231 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

36,706 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
PREFERRED!! ONLY 36K!! ST PKG, SUNROOF, AWD, CLEAN

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,706KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZMR41MD181636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,706 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE OVER $12000 COMPARED TO NEW!! This FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Preferred with ST package has it all!! Features include: ST package with gloss black wheels, power panoramic sunroof, remote start, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor, forward collision alert, lane keep assist and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $231 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ST PACKAGE
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
7-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
BLIND SPOT MONITOR
ANDROID AUTO
APPLE CARPLAY
BACK-UP CAMERA
REMOTE START
GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
POWER TAILGATE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

